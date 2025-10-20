Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Oct. 12-18

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Oct. 12-18. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Cadence Bigby | Kamiak volleyball

The junior took over for Kamiak during a comeback win for the Knights on Oct. 7, finishing with 45 digs and 26 kills. Bigby won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Oct. 5-11 by claiming 586 (49.08%) of the 1,194 votes.

This week’s nominees

Owen Boswell | Mountlake Terrace football

The junior running back/linebacker compiled 162 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries as the Hawks remained perfect at 7-0 overall and 5-0 in league play on Oct. 17. Boswell also had two receptions for 35 yards and recorded two sacks among his nine tackles on defense.

Sawyer Hiatt | Edmonds-Woodway volleyball

The junior outside hitter led the Warriors’ offense with 22 kills in a four-set win over Meadowdale on Oct. 16.

Sawyer Mahler | Snohomish volleyball

The senior outside hitter dominated on both ends with 35 digs and 16 kills in the Panthers’ four-set win on Oct. 16. She also registered 15 digs in a 3-0 win over Everett on Oct. 14.

Isaiah Smith | Archbishop Murphy football

The junior running back and defensive back compiled 182 rushing yards — including touchdown runs of 48 and 97 yards — on just nine attempts and returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown as top-ranked Archbishop Murphy blew past No. 3 Lynden 56-0 on Oct. 17.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.