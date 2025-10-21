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Editorial cartoons for Tuesday, Oct. 21

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, October 21, 2025

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Mona Lisa png artwork sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel.
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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