Snohomish Mayor: Hoffman has ideas and integrity

In this year’s Snohomish mayoral election it is time for thoughtful, needed change in our city. Aaron Hoffman has my strong support for mayor of Snohomish. Aaron is a dedicated family man, business owner and community leader who understands both the challenges and opportunities facing our town.

Our next mayor should be someone who listens to the people, brings fresh ideas, and leads with integrity. Aaron can do exactly that.

As CFO of Shelford Fisheries and co-owner of Sprig Beauty Co., Aaron, Alyssa and and their three children have invested deeply in Snohomish, while supporting other local businesses, the backbone of a thriving local economy. He believes in building new businesses and jobs in Snohomish which are badly needed, contributing to the town’s sense of community.

A graduate of University of Washington in economics. His professional career has been defined by sound financial decision-making. Aaron understands the values that make this community special and represents the growing young population of the small city. He’s not a career politician; he’s a neighbor who cares deeply about the future of our town.

His priorities are clear: build financial stability, preserving the unique character of Snohomish, and ensuring that growth happens responsibly and thoughtfully.

I believe in Aaron Hoffman. He is the kind of leader Snohomish needs, someone with practical experience, strong values and a genuine love for our town. As several other business owners, I urge my fellow residents to support Aaron Hoffman for mayor.

Jim Lewis

Snohomish