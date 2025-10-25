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Editorial cartoons for Saturday, Oct. 25

Published 1:30 am Saturday, October 25, 2025

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An elephant and a donkey sitting at a bar, Government Shut Down Showdown, GOP, RNC, Republican Party, MAGA, Democratic Party, DNC, Dems, fault, anti-government, Washington D.C., President Donald J. Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Majority Leader John Thune
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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