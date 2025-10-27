Stella Shaw’s hat trick clinches district bye for Jackson

Prep girls soccer roundup for Monday, Oct. 27:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Jackson 4, Kamiak 2

EVERETT — Stella Shaw’s hat trick led the Timberwolves. Jackson (10-5-1, 8-3-1) clinched a first-round bye for the District 1-2 Tournament, and will start the postseason at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Lake Stevens 3, Glacier Peak 1

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (14-0-1 overall, 12-0-0 league) finished the regular season unbeaten, and will host a 4A District 1-2 game 2 p.m. Saturday.

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Cascade 1, Mariner 0

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 4, Stanwood 0

Snohomish improved to 12-3-1 overall and 9-1-0 in league, and received a bye into Saturday of the 3A District 1 Tournament.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Monroe 4, Marysville Getchell 0

MONROE — Senior Emily Hobbs, freshman McKenzie Allen and freshman Finley Greear each recorded a goal and an assist for the Bearcats (10-4-1 overall, 9-1-0 league). Freshman Kiana Landerdahl also scored against the Chargers (3-12-0, 1-9-0).

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 8, Lynnwood 0

LYNNWOOD — Ava Sassnet recorded four assists on a night when eight different Scots scored goals. Sienna Muoio, Mia Lund, Anika Wallace, Cora Quinn, Emma Lund, Parker Almquist, Nemesia Peters and Ruby Davis each punched in a goal for Shorecrest (9-3-4 overall, 7-2-2 league) during the game’s first 44 minutes. Olivia Taylor and Wallace each added an assist as Lynnwood dropped to 0-16, 0-13.

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Meadowdale 1

EDMONDS — Audrey Rothmeir finished with a goal and an assist to lead the Warriors (10-3-3 overall, 7-2-3 league). Harper Funston and Bella Drietzler each scored a goal, while Jane Miceli and Janie Hanson each registered an assist. Meadowdale’s record dipped to 8-6-2, 5-5-2.