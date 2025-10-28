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Editorial cartoons for Tuesday, Oct. 28

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, October 28, 2025

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday August 22, 2025 Trump's diplomatic efforts with Russia and Ukraine are faltering as promises of peace remain unfulfilled, overshadowed by ongoing violence and performative politics. Empty Promises Amidst Escalating Conflict In the corridors of power, where decisions of immense consequence are made, the recent diplomatic ballet led by Donald Trump regarding the Ukraine crisis is rapidly revealing itself as more spectacle than substance. As Russia's missiles continue to rain down on Ukraine, the promise of peace seems further away than ever, lost amidst the theatrical flair of high-stakes meetings and grandiose declarations that fail to materialize into concrete actions. Last week, the world watched as Trump engaged in a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, followed by a meeting with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. These gatherings were billed as potential turning points, opportunities for the U.S. to exert its influence and broker a ceasefire in a war that has ravaged Ukraine for over three years. Yet, as the dust settles, the outcomes seem negligible, with Russia's aggression unabated and Ukraine's sovereignty hanging in the balance. News: Russia launches one of its largest attacks on western Ukraine https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-russia-ukraine-war/ The downgrading of critical decisions reflects a troubling trend. Initially, Trump prioritized securing a ceasefire, a crucial step to halt the bloodshed and provide a foundation for further negotiations. However, as talks progressed, this priority seemed to wane. The anticipated U.S. guarantees for Ukraine's post-conflict security have become mired in ambiguity, their potential undermined by a lack of clear commitment and Russia's strategic maneuvering. Furthermore, the absence of a robust response to Russia's escalating attacks since these high-level discussion
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