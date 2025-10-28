Lake Stevens, Arlington volleyball earn sweeps

Prep roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 28:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Lake Stevens 3, Monroe 0

MONROE — Audrey Iseminger (six aces), Laura Eichert (13 kills) and Ella Iseminger (nine kills) led the Vikings (15-0) to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 sweep. The Bearcats (11-2) were led by Shannara Peebles (16 kills, two blocks, five digs), Niah Atalig (17 assists, six digs) and Maddie Walker (nine digs).

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Mount Vernon Christian 3, Sultan 0

Wesco 4A

Arlington 3, Jackson 0

MILL CREEK — Arlington (8-7 overall, 7-4 league) swept by set scores 25-20, 25-23 and 15-13 with a balanced attack from Phoebe Potong (23 digs), Emma Shaffer (17 kills, 16 digs, three aces), Taylor Reece (seven kills), Audrey Marsh (17 assists, six digs) and Grace Armes (15 assists, six digs). Individual statistics were not reported for Jackson (3-11, 3-7).

Glacier Peak 3, Cascade 0

EVERETT — Claire Sedenquist (10 kills), Sarah Box (nine kills), and Sydney Dilling (five aces) led the Grizzlies (10-5 overall, 7-4 league) to a sweep by set scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-16. Cascade (1-13, 0-10) was led by Maggie Christensen (15 assists, two aces), Caileah Tibig (six kills, nine digs), Mia Walker (four kills, three blocks) and Inessa Dmitruk (nine digs).

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Kamiak 3, Mariner 0

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 3, Marysville Getchell 0

EVERETT — Ava Urbanozo tallied 28 assists and four aces and Ava Gonzalez registered 19 kills, two aces and two blocks during Everett’s (10-4, 5-4) sweep. Sophia Gilbert contributed five kills and an ace for the Chargers (3-12, 1-7).

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Stanwood 3, Marysville Pilchuck 0

STANWOOD — The Spartans (11-1 overall, 8-0 league) used 12 players to roll to a 25-14, 25-5, 25-12 sweep. Addy Schuh finished with 11 assists and five aces against the Tommies (1-13, 1-9).

Northwest

Lynden 3, Lakewood 0

Emerald Sound

Bear Creek 3, Granite Falls 2

REDMOND — Bear Creek won by set scores of 14-24, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15 and 15-13 despite 22 kills by Vilo Cavuilati of Granite Falls (14-3 overall, 3-3 league). Aliiyah Boggie added 9 kills and Georgia Natseos had 37 assists for the Tigers in the loss.

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King’s 3, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 2

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FOOTBALL

Wesco 3A South tiebreaker

SHORELINE — Kansas tiebreaker matchups were held to determine postseason seeding as three teams finished 4-2 in league behind Mountlake Terrace (6-0). Edmonds-Woodway beat Meadowdale 8-7 in the first matchup, and then Shorewood defeated E-W 7-6. Shorewood earned the No. 2 seed and a playoff berth. Edmonds-Woodway (third) and Meadowdale (fourth) will face Wesco 3A North teams in crossover games for postseason bids.

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GIRLS SOCCER

2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 8 Lakewood 4, No. 9 Marysville Pilchuck 0

LAKEWOOD — The Cougars (5-9-3 overall) moved on to the double-elimination portion of the bracket, where they will play at top-seeded Sehome 7 p.m. Thursday. Marysville Pilchuck’s season ended at 2-13.

1A District 2 Tournament

No. 1 Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 7, No. 8 King’s 0

BOTHELL — King’s (6-11-0) will play at No. 4 University Prep Friday in a loser-out game.

Non-league

Mount Vernon Christian 4, Grace Academy 0