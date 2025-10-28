Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Oct. 19-25

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Oct. 19-25. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Isaiah Smith | Archbishop Murphy football

The junior running back and defensive back compiled 182 rushing yards — including touchdown runs of 48 and 97 yards — on just nine attempts and returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown as top-ranked Archbishop Murphy blew past No. 3 Lynden 56-0 on Oct. 17. Smith won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Oct. 12-19 by claiming 282 (77.69%) of the 363 votes.

This week’s nominees

Owen Boswell | Mountlake Terrace football

Junior Owen Boswell rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns on 16 attempts, adding 27 yards and another touchdown across three receptions as the Hawks clinched the Wesco 3A South title on Oct. 23.

Makayla Fortier | Kamiak soccer

The senior midfielder/forward scored both goals in the Knights’ 2-0 victory over Glacier Peak on Oct. 23.

Emme Shaffer | Arlington volleyball

The senior outside hitter tallied 30 kills and nine digs in a close loss to Glacier Peak on Oct. 21

Samuel Song | Jackson boys tennis

The sophomore won the 4A District 1 singles title, dropping just one game across the entire tournament during a dominant run.

Kyson Vannee | Shorewood football

The junior quarterback threw for 265 yards and four touchdown passes in a dominant win over Shorecrest on Oct. 24.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.