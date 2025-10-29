No Kings protests need a unifying slogan

I participated in the “No Kings” rally at Edmonds Municipal Park this past Saturday where I heard Rick Steves’ inspirational message and the positive words of other speakers and fellow participants. As I walked around the park checking the posters, I found that I agreed with almost all of them. What I found to be missing was a unifying message (slogan) with which we could agree, which would inspire us and which would contrast with the words and actions of Donald Trump.

Now in my 82nd year, I can look back at the time when I was overwhelmingly proud of our nation. Even while I served as an officer in Vietnam, I believed that we were fighting for truth, justice and self-determination (“We the people”), not only for our fellow citizens but for others. I have lost that pride. With that loss in mind, I suggest that a good motto for those who believe in the ideals expressed in our Constitution is “Make America Proud Again.”

Dr. Hank Landau

Woodway