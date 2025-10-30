Archbishop Murphy advances to district semis in shutout win

Archbishop Murphy’s Elle Kahn stops a shot on goal during the game against Shorecrest on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024 in Shoreline, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep girls soccer roundup for Thursday, Oct. 30:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

2A District 1 Tournament

No. 4 Archbishop Murphy 2, No. 5 Lynden 0

EVERETT — The Wildcats (10-2-3) leveraged a shutout to take down the Lions in the district quarterfinals. Julianne Buchan opened the scoring with a goal assisted by Morgan Burley while Blakelyn McMullen put the second score in to push Archbishop Murphy to the win. Goalkeeper Elle Kahn recorded her 10th shutout of the season in another strong defensive effort. The Wildcats will face No. 1 Sehome in the semifinal on Saturday afternoon.

No. 1 Sehome 6, No. 8 Lakewood 0

BELLINGHAM — The Cougars (5-10-3) dropped their quarterfinal match with the top-seeded Mariners. Lakewood will play No. 5 Lynden on Saturday in the first of three potential loser-out matches in the consolation bracket.

3A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 6 Shorewood 1, No. 11 Mountlake Terrace 0

SHORELINE — A shutout performance chock-full of saves from goalkeeper Mady Finseth pushed the Stormrays (8-6-3) to a narrow win to start their district playoff run. Freshman substitute Siena Lorentz found the winner in the 25th minute for Shorewood, while the Hawks finished their season at 4-10-3.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

No. 8 Meadowdale 3, No. 9 Mount Vernon 1

EDMONDS — The Mavericks (9-6-2) outdueled the Bulldogs in their play-in match and will face No. 1 Snohomish in Saturday’s quarterfinal.

No. 5 Ferndale 8, No. 12 Everett 0

FERNDALE — The Seagulls saw their season come to a close at 7-10-0 overall after falling to the Golden Eagles.

No. 7 Oak Harbor 5, No. 10 Stanwood 0

OAK HARBOR — The Spartans were outpaced by the Wildcats and finished their season at 7-10-0.

4A District 1/2 Tournament (loser out)

No. 6 Woodinville 5, No. 11 Glacier Peak 1

BOTHELL — The Grizzlies closed their season at 5-8-3 after a tough loss to the Falcons.

No. 9 Lake Washington 3, No. 8 Kamiak 1

EVERETT — The Knights (11-6) saw their season come to a close, falling to the Kangs by two scores.

Non-league

Sultan at Friday Harbor, canceled