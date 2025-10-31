Candidates talk district budget, community trust

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — As the Marysville School District’s financial situation remains tenuous, three seats on the board of directors are contested in Tuesday’s ballot.

In 2023, Washington State auditors issued a ‘going concern’ finding for the Marysville School District, indicating officials doubted its ability to continue operating. This occurred after the district projected an $18 million budget deficit. In May, after some improvement, the state said the district’s financial status still warranted oversight, but removed the ‘going concern’ status.

In August, the board approved a budget with a starting general fund balance of $4 million and an ending balance of almost $6 million. The goal is $18 million by the end of the 2027-28 school year, said Mike Sullivan, the district’s executive director of finance and operations, at the time.

The district’s financial situation remains a focus for the school board candidates running in the November election, along with student outcomes and earning back the community’s trust.

Marysville school board members can choose to receive a $50 daily rate for scheduled meetings and other events.

Election day is Nov. 4.

District 1

Incumbent Malory Simpson and Ray Sheldon, Jr. face off for the District 1 seat.

Malory Simpson

Simpson is the director of the Tulalip Children’s Advocacy Center and Legacy of Healing. She was appointed to the board in June, following the previous member’s resignation.

She did not participate in a scheduled video interview or respond to follow-up attempts to reschedule.

In a statement, she said her priorities include increasing the number of paraeducators in schools, working to prevent bullying, and addressing the lack of educator support.

To prevent bullying, Simpson wants to provide educators with professional support.

She said she would also work to “ensure that every student in need of a paraprofessional receives one.”

To support staff, she said she would create an onboarding induction program and a mentorship program for new teachers and staff.

As of Thursday, Simpson raised $1,288 in campaign contributions, according to state filings.

She is endorsed by Marysville school board member Eliza Davis, Everett school board member Charles Adkins, the Snohomish County Democratic Party and Tulalip Tribes Board of Directors Teri Gobin, Marlin Fryberg Jr. and Ryan Miller.

Ray Sheldon, Jr.

Sheldon owns a recycling and garbage transfer station on the Tulalip reservation. He is also a Snohomish County Planning Commissioner.

His priorities include the district budget, earning parents’ trust and involving the community more in the decision-making process.

Sheldon said that earning trust and balancing the budget go hand-in-hand because the district needs parents’ support to pass levies.

“It seems like we’re just behind. That kind of frustrates me,” he said. “The board members think, ‘OK, I only meet twice a month — maybe an extra meeting — I’ve probably given enough.”

As a board member, Sheldon would go out and interact with parents every day, he said. He called it an “eight-days-a-week” job.

He would also create more opportunities for parents and students to talk about their priorities with the school board, he said.

“You can only be able to talk about what is ever on the agenda that day,” Sheldon said. “It should be open to everything.”

Sheldon opted for mini reporting with the Public Disclosure Commission, which does not require campaigns to file contributions if they raise and spend less than $7,000.

District 3

Incumbent Mark Tomas and real estate broker Barbara Alfond face off for a two-year unexpired term for the District 3 seat.

Mark Tomas

Tomas was appointed to the school board in November 2024. He’s a retired attorney, software engineer and business manager.

His priorities include improving student retention, establishing financial stability, improving student performance and finding data-driven solutions.

Tomas believes financial stability should be the primary focus before everything else.

“Anything else we want to do, we can’t do yet while we’re in the condition we’re in right now,” he said.

Before the beginning of the school year, the district restructured schools so sixth graders will remain in elementary school. Tomas believes this will help improve the transition from elementary to middle school.

“We’re going to wind up both improving our student retention, as well as improving the performance of our sixth graders,” he said. “They won’t be distracted, they won’t be in an unfamiliar environment.”

On improving student performance, Tomas wants to reopen the possibility of restructuring Legacy High School.

In April, the board voted against moving Legacy High School, an in-district transfer school that offers an “alternative learning experience.” Tomas believes it would be beneficial if Legacy students had access to programs at larger schools.

“Right now, they’re fairly isolated,” he said. “It’s more difficult for them to get involved in other programs than the ones that are at Legacy, and I’d like them to have more options to do that.”

On addressing the public’s concerns, Tomas believes in examining facts and data to find solutions.

“I think looking at the facts and data behind the concern makes coming up with an answer a lot easier,” he said. “Where does it come from? How prevalent is it? What are the options to address it? How much does it cost? All of those things need to be considered.”

Tomas opted for mini reporting with the Public Disclosure Commission, which does not require campaigns to file contributions if they raise and spend less than $7,000.

Barbara Alfond

Alfond is a managing real estate broker.

She did not respond to attempts to schedule an interview.

In a statement, Alfond said her priorities include increasing collaboration, finding new approaches while enhancing current practices and focusing district resources.

Alfond believes collaboration among parents, teachers, administrators and the board is necessary. She said sometimes agreeing to disagree is better than blame.

“Consider all issues within the district from various perspectives,” she said.

To improve the Marysville School District, Alfond wants to break from the status quo and explore new ways of doing things.

Also, with the district’s budget issues, she would “focus resources on what will directly impact positive student outcomes,” she said.

As of Thursday, Alfond has not logged any campaign contributions.

District 4

Incumbent Craig Hereth and real estate broker Ricky Mccaig face off for the District 4 seat.

Craig Hereth

Hereth was appointed to the board in August 2024 following the resignation of the previous member. He is a retired Marysville teacher and a former teachers’ union representative.

His priorities include rebuilding trust with the community, fiscal responsibility, getting parents involved and school safety.

To earn parents’ trust, Hereth wants to do a better job of meeting their needs and being more transparent.

“Explaining to people what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” he said. “Working with people. Listening and not just giving what I call the illusion of inclusion, but actually two-way feedback.”

Hereth also wants parents to be more involved with the district.

“Intentionally making it more inviting for parents to become involved,” he said. “Rather than making the schools the scapegoat, work with us to see how can we improve?”

On fiscal responsibility, Hereth wants the district to continue on its path toward solvency while restoring services as soon as possible.

“Bring back things that we’ve had to cut,” he said. “Things that directly impact students.”

As a one-time youth coach, he was particularly excited about bringing back middle school sports, not just for the athletes.

“It’s the kids who get to stay after and maybe do some concessions. It’s the kids in the band that get to participate,” he said. “It’s the parents that you get in there.”

On school safety, Hereth wants clear and consistent systems in place, including keeping exterior doors locked, having only one point of entry and knowing who is on campus at all times.

“Schools are places where kids feel safe and supported and respected,” he said. “We don’t want to turn our schools into armed fortresses, but we certainly want to make sure that when you are there, you don’t feel you’re in danger.”

Hereth opted for mini reporting with the Public Disclosure Commission, which does not require campaigns to file contributions if they raise and spend less than $7,000.

Ricky Mccaig

Mccaig is a real estate broker and a retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer.

He did not respond to attempts to schedule an interview.

In a statement, Mccaig said his priorities include fiscal responsibility, restoring trust and improving the quality of education.

To help with the district’s financial issues, “We must explore all avenues for funding before even asking for a tax increase,” Mccaig said.

He also believes restoring trust from parents is essential. To do that, he would regularly release accurate financial reports and audit school programs to ensure they are managed effectively and producing intended outcomes.

To improve the quality of education, Mccaig would look for creative solutions and efficient resource reallocation, he said.

Mccaig opted for mini reporting with the Public Disclosure Commission, which does not require campaigns to file contributions if they raise and spend less than $7,000.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay