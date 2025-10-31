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Editorial cartoons for Friday, Oct. 31, Halloween

Published 1:30 am Friday, October 31, 2025

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Two Disappointed Kids on Halloween, one M&M, Trick or Treat, bad economy, downturn, Government Shut Down, President Donald J. Trump, candy
We're just trick or treaters, antifa, paranoia, paranoid, GOP, RNC, Republican Party, President Donald J. Trump, Halloween, elephant, front porch, angel, Peter Pan
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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