Archbishop Murphy moves on to district semifinals

Prep volleyball roundup for Saturday, Nov. 1:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

2A District 1 Tournament

No. 2 Archbishop Murphy 3, Anacortes 0

EVERETT — Led by Emma Morgan-McAuliff (nine kills, one ace) Teuila Halalilo (three kills, four aces, 28 assists) and Julia Navaluna (five aces nine digs), the Wildcats moved on to the tournament semifinals. Archbishop Murphy will face No. 3 Sehome, 5:30 p.m. Monday at Meridian H.S.

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No. 8 Lakewood 3, No. 9 Marysville Pilchuck 1

No. 1 Lynden 3, No. 8 Lakewood 0

1B District 1 Tournament

BELLINGHAM — Darrington and Grace Academy each won twice on Saturday to qualify for the tri-district tournament.

No. 3 Darrington 3, No. 2 Providence Classical Christian 2

No. 1 Fellowship Christian 3, No. 3 Darrington 0

No. 5 Grace Academy 3, Lummi Nation 0

No. 5 Grace Academy 3, Concrete 0

Emerald Sound

King’s 3, Eastside Prep 0