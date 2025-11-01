Edmonds-Woodway, Snohomish advance to district soccer semis

Edmonds-Woodway’s Abby Peterson and Shorecrest’s Cora Quinn run after the ball during the game on Sept. 23 in Shoreline. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Edmonds-Woodway’s Abby Peterson and Shorecrest’s Cora Quinn run after the ball during the game on Sept. 23, 2025 in Shoreline, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Prep girls soccer roundup for Saturday, Nov. 1:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

3A District 1 Tournament

No. 4 Edmonds-Woodway 2, No. 5 Ferndale 0

EDMONDS — Abby Peterson and Audrey Rothmeir scored goals to send the Warriors (11-3-3) to Tuesday’s winner-to-state game. Janie Hanson assisted Rothmeir, and goalkeeper Morgan Smith registered five saves for the shutout. Next up for E-W is an 8 p.m. Tuesday district semifinal game against No. 1 seed Snohomish at Shoreline Stadium.

No. 6 Shorewood 2, No. 3 Monroe 1

MONROE — The Stormrays won in penalty kicks and will face Oak Harbor 6 p.m. Tuesday for a trip to state. Monroe will face second-seeded Shorecrest 4 p.m. Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium in a loser out match.

Read The Herald’s report of the match HERE.

No. 1 Snohomish 1, No. 8 Meadowdale 0

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (13-3-1) will face fourth-seeded Edmonds-Woodway 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium for a berth to the state tournament. Meadowdale (9-7-2) travels to No. 5 Ferndale for a loser-out match, 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

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No. 7 Oak Harbor 5, No. 2 Shorecrest 1

4A District 1-2 Tournament

No. 7 Skyline 2, No. 2 Lake Stevens 0

LAKE STEVENS — Skyline upset the defending state champion Vikings (14-1-1), who will host fourth-seeded Jackson 7 p.m. Wednesday in a loser-out match.

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No. 5 Mount Si 2, No. 4 Jackson 0

2A District 1 Tournament

No. 1 Sehome 5, No. 4 Archbishop Murphy 0

2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 5 Lynden 4, No. 8 Lakewood 0