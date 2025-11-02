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Editorial cartoons for Sunday, Nov. 2

Published 1:30 am Sunday, November 2, 2025

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November 2, 2025: The Shakedown
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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday October 31, 2025 The Toronto Blue Jays lead the Dodgers in the World Series, needing one more win to end their 32-year championship drought. A Noble Rivalry Unfurls Against the Dodgers" As the Toronto Blue Jays stand on the cusp of a historic triumph, their journey to the edge of World Series glory has been nothing short of remarkable. Against the storied Los Angeles Dodgers, a team laden with talent and tradition, the Blue Jays have emerged as a team of destiny, overcoming challenges and drama that have gripped fans and captivated the baseball world. Leading up to Game 6, the Blue Jays have navigated a series filled with both adversity and triumph. The recent injury to George Springer, a key figure in their lineup, cast a shadow over the team, leaving fans anxious about their postseason prospects. Yet, in the face of this setback, young pitcher Trey Yesavage stepped up, showcasing his skills and composure under pressure. His performance in Game 5 was a testament to the depth and resilience of this Blue Jays squad, inspiring hope and confidence in fans across Canada. News: Fans go wild as Blue Jays secure chance to win World Series in Toronto on Halloween https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/jays-fans-react-game-6-9.6959720 On the other side, the Dodgers have leaned heavily on their star, Shohei Ohtani, whose dual-threat ability as both pitcher and hitter has been a focal point of the series. However, as reflected in the L.A. Times' somber reaction, even Ohtani's prowess has not been sufficient to dampen the spirited energy of the Blue Jays, who have managed to "spook" the Dodgers with their collective effort and determination. Opinion: Disappearing Dodgers backed to the brink of disaster after World Series Game 5 loss https://www.latimes.com/sports/dodgers/story/2025-10-29/dodgers-world-series-game-5-season-brink-disaster This series has been a record-breaking affair, rich in high dra
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