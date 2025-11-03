Congress, others shouldn’t be paid during shutdowns

From now on (retroactively to the latest) with every national congressional shutdown, every member of Congress, every member of the judiciary, and every member of the executive branch (including every Cabinet member) should have their wages frozen until the shutdown is over. Every member mentioned above should not be reimbursed under any circumstance, unless every federal employee is paid in full and on time during the shutdown.

After all, it’s not the grunts’ fault, considering that they are the ones who actually keep the government running. It’s time to primary every member of the government in order to return sanity to the country!

Steve Forck

Lake Stevens