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Editorial cartoons for Tuesday, Nov. 4, Election Day

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, November 4, 2025

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday November 1, 2025 Canada must balance its economic ties with China and its longstanding alliance with the U.S., amid geopolitical tensions and trade challenges. Canada Between Giants Canada finds itself in a delicate balancing act on the global stage, dealing with a complex relationship with China amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. The recent meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Xi Jinping could mark a turning point, highlighting the need for Canada to engage pragmatically with this rising power despite a list of grievances. A major concern is China's alleged interference in Canadian elections, which has been closely scrutinized. This interference underscores the broader challenge of working with a nation whose political values often clash with Canadian principles. News: Carney says meeting with Xi marks turning point in Canada-China relationship https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2025/10/31/carney-declares-turning-point-in-canada-china-relationship-after-meeting-with-xi/ However, the geopolitical reality is clear: with the U.S. shifting focus and applying economic pressure on allies, Canada must diversify its economic partnerships. Tariffs imposed by the U.S. and resulting tensions show that Canada can't rely solely on its southern neighbour. A critical decision involves whether Canada will align with U.S. tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. These tariffs have prompted Chinese retaliations affecting Canadian pork and canola exports, creating significant strain. Removing them could ease trade tensions with China but risks increasing friction with the U.S., putting the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) at risk. Engaging with China becomes a necessity. Canada's task is to find mutual benefits in trade and growth while safeguarding its security and democratic institutions. This requires a nuanced approach, addressing threats like cyber attacks and political i
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