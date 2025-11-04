Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Oct. 26-Nov. 1

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Oct. 26-Nov. 1. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Owen Boswell | Mountlake Terrace football

Junior Owen Boswell rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns on 16 attempts, adding 27 yards and another touchdown across three receptions as the Hawks clinched the Wesco 3A South title on Oct. 23. Boswell won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Oct. 19-25 by claiming 694 (55.17%) of the 1,258 votes.

This week’s nominees

Cadence Bigby | Kamiak volleyball

The junior put up a near 30-30 game, finishing with 29 kills and 29 assists in a four-set win over Arlington on Oct. 30.

Mila Miropolskaya | Shorewood girls soccer

The sophomore goalie stopped two penalty kicks and made one of her own in a shootout win in the 3A District Tournament on Nov. 1.

Blake Moser | Lake Stevens football

The junior quarterback threw for 227 yards and four TDs while rushing for 48 yards and two scores in about two and a half quarters of play on Oct. 31

Oliver Setterburg | Glacier Peak football

The sophomore quarterback threw six passing TDs to push the Grizzlies to 7-1 overall (5-1 league) on Oct. 31.

Stella Shaw | Jackson girls soccer

The junior recorded a hat trick in a 4-2 win over Kamiak on Oct. 27 that helped the Timberwolves clinch a bye in the District 1-2 Tournament.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.