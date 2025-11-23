Tulalip unveils the largest holiday lights display in Washington

Stratton Atwood, 3, stands next to a reindeer at the Tulalip Lights and Ice event on November 22, 2025 in Tulalip, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Visitors walk while looking at lights at the Tulalip Lights and Ice event on November 22, 2025 in Tulalip, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Visitors walk while looking at lights at the Tulalip Lights and Ice event on November 22, 2025 in Tulalip, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Carolers sing at the Tulalip Lights and Ice event on November 22, 2025 in Tulalip, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Visitors walk while looking at lights at the Tulalip Lights and Ice event on November 22, 2025 in Tulalip, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Visitors walk while looking at lights at the Tulalip Lights and Ice event on November 22, 2025 in Tulalip, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Stratton Atwood, 3, stands next to a reindeer at the Tulalip Lights and Ice event on Saturday in Tulalip.

Visitors walk while looking at lights at the Tulalip Lights and Ice event on Saturday in Tulalip.

Visitors walk while looking at lights at the Tulalip Lights and Ice event on Saturday in Tulalip. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Carolers sing at the Tulalip Lights and Ice event on Saturday in Tulalip. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Visitors walk while looking at lights at the Tulalip Lights and Ice event on Saturday in Tulalip.

Visitors walk while looking at lights at the Tulalip Lights and Ice event on Saturday in Tulalip. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Carolers sang Here Comes Santa Claus at the Tulalip Resort Casino on this month, but Santa Claus wasn’t the only thing that arrived that night.

Hundreds of people gathered for the Tulalip Lights & Ice opening ceremony and witnessed 9.7 million lights turn on, adorning Tulalip Resort Casino, Quil Ceda Village, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, Tulalip Bingo & Slots and Quil Ceda Village Retail Center.

Viewing the lights is free and lasts until Jan. 11.

Located along I-5, the event can be accessed at westbound exits 200 or 202. However, the president of Quil Ceda Village, Deborah Parker, reminded visitors to drive safely.

“You can see it passing on the freeway, but keep your eyes on the road,” she said in an interview after the ceremony. “Be safe and get here early, so that when it starts to get dark, you can truly see the magic.”

This is the fourth year Tulalip has hosted the largest holiday lights display in Washington state, which rivals those across the nation.

The tribe has successfully grown the display by 2 million lights each year, according to Vice-Chair Hazen Shopbell. Twenty-five people worked for three months to set everything up.

“We know some people have rough times during Christmas and some can’t really afford a Christmas like others,” he said in an interview. “That’s why we don’t charge.”

At the Tulalip Amphitheatre, attendees can purchase gifts and treats from the holiday marketplace from noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 28 and 29. A food court will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. from Nov. 28 to Dec. 28.

Tickets are available for the outdoor ice rink located at the amphitheater. Entry into the amphitheater is free, but tickets are needed for those who wish to skate. To purchase tickets and view pricing, visit tulalipice.com.

Rink hours and dates are:

Thanksgiving, Nov. 27: 4 to 10 p.m.

Winter break: Daily: noon to 10:30 p.m. Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

All other days between Nov. 25 and Jan. 11: from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at the Tulalip Amphitheatre from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 28 through Dec. 28. The Grinch will also appear from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 21. Finally, Buddy the Elf will visit from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Nov. 28 through Dec. 19.

Adjacent to the amphitheatre, an animal kingdom light display will showcase 40 animal sculptures, ranging from three-foot penguins to a 14-foot giraffe.

Holiday cocktails, wine and craft beers will be available at the Fire & Ice Bar for adults 21 and over, and a gas-powered bonfire sits in the center of the space.

“Enjoy the fresh air, enjoy the beauty and, most importantly, enjoy each other,” Parker said. “We have some gray days in the winter, so let’s remember who we are and why we’re here on earth together. It’s to celebrate one another, to come together. And, you know, hear some songs, enjoy the fire, and hopefully get some good food.”

In 2024, the event averaged 40,000-50,000 cars each day on the weekends, according to Quil Ceda Village General Manager Kevin Jo to es.

That is an average of 1,000 to 2,000 people on Fridays and Saturdays, added Quil Ceda Village Operations Director Teresa Meece. She is also the events project manager, but leaving the event is the hardest part of the job.

“When I reach the outskirts to get on the freeway, a little sadness comes over me,” she said in an interview.

Her favorite part of the event is the “quiet joy,” Meece said. “You can walk around with people — nobody is fighting, no one is arguing. Everyone is pointing up, everyone is looking, everyone is in awe. That is my favorite part.”

For more information, visit tulaliplights.com.

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