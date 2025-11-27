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Editorial cartoons for Thursday, Nov. 27

Published 1:30 am Thursday, November 27, 2025

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The Big Turkey of the Year, unaffordable, economy, Thanksgiving, Uncle Sam, bigger ax, RNC, GOP, Republican Party, President Donald J. Trump, inflation, tariffs, health, care, insurance, Big Beautiful Bill
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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