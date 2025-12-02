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Editorial cartoons for Tuesday, Dec. 2

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, December 2, 2025

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Congressional Gift Wrapping, Health Care Reform, RNC, opponent, Republican Party, empty boxes, Christmas

A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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