If awarded to Trump, end the Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump is a warmonger. He has authorized the bombing and killing of civilians in Yemen and of scientists in Iran. He has facilitated the mass murder of children in Gaza. He has boated for arbitrarily killing people on the high seas in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean. And he has called for the execution by hanging of congressional leaders who are military veterans for correctly reminding military members of their duty to refuse unlawful orders.

Next to Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump is the greatest threat to humanity and world peace today.

Donald Trump is the last person on earth to deserve a Nobel Peace Prize. Were the Nobel committee to bow to external pressure to grant him such an award, they might as well terminate the prize, as it will be rendered meaningless; except in an Orwellian new world.

Tom P. Conom

Edmonds