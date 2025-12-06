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Editorial cartoons for Saturday, Dec. 6

Published 1:30 am Saturday, December 6, 2025

December 5, 2025: Season of Giving
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December 5, 2025: Season of Giving
December 5, 2025: Season of Giving
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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