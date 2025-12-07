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Editorial cartoons for Sunday, Dec. 7

Published 1:30 am Sunday, December 7, 2025

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THis is an editorial cartoon by Michael de Adder . Michael de Adder was born in Moncton, New Brunswick. He studied art at Mount Allison University where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drawing and painting. He began his career working for The Coast, a Halifax-based alternative weekly, drawing a popular comic strip called Walterworld which lampooned the then-current mayor of Halifax, Walter Fitzgerald. This led to freelance jobs at The Chronicle-Herald and The Hill Times in Ottawa, Ontario. After freelancing for a few years, de Adder landed his first full time cartooning job at the Halifax Daily News. After the Daily News folded in 2008, he became the full-time freelance cartoonist at New Brunswick Publishing. He was let go for political views expressed through his work including a cartoon depicting U.S. President Donald Trump’s border policies. He now freelances for the Halifax Chronicle Herald, the Toronto Star, Ottawa Hill Times and Counterpoint in the USA. He has over a million readers per day and is considered the most read cartoonist in Canada. Michael de Adder has won numerous awards for his work, including seven Atlantic Journalism Awards plus a Gold Innovation Award for news animation in 2008. He won the Association of Editorial Cartoonists' 2002 Golden Spike Award for best editorial cartoon spiked by an editor and the Association of Canadian Cartoonists 2014 Townsend Award. The National Cartoonists Society for the Reuben Award has shortlisted him in the Editorial Cartooning category. He is a past president of the Association of Canadian Editorial Cartoonists and spent 10 years on the board of the Cartoonists Rights Network.
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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday December 3, 2025 Pete Hegseth's tenure as U.S. Defense Secretary is marred by controversies, questionable decisions, and growing allegations of misconduct. Defence Secretary or Distraction? The Hegseth Dilemma Pete Hegseth, the U.S. Defense Secretary, recently stirred a storm of controversy with a social media post featuring Franklin the Turtle, a beloved Canadian children's character. In what can only be described as a baffling display of poor judgment, Hegseth transformed Franklin into a bazooka-wielding caricature—a misguided attempt at humour that overshadowed the more serious allegations against him. This incident is emblematic of Hegseth's tenure, marked by controversial decisions, questionable judgment, and actions that now demand accountability. News: Pete Hegseth's use of Canadian character Franklin the turtle in post about boat strikes prompts anger, mockery https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/franklin-the-turtle-pete-hesgeth-9.6998672 Let's address the elephant—or perhaps the tattooed alpha elephant—in the room: Hegseth's qualifications for leading the Pentagon. Sure, he has military experience, but compared to his predecessors—distinguished leaders like James Mattis and Lloyd Austin—Hegseth's resume reads more like that of a reality TV audition. His polarizing tenure as a Fox News talking head has done little to prepare him for the complexities of defence leadership. Yet, it's his personal controversies, including dubious accounts of alcoholism and assault, that truly raise eyebrows about his suitability for such a critical role. At the heart of the current storm are the deadly strikes on alleged drug smuggling vessels in the Caribbean. These operations, approved under Hegseth's watch, have come under intense scrutiny for potentially violating international law. The allegations suggest that orders may have been given to eliminate survivors of initial missile strikes—a
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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