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Editorial cartoons for Thursday, Dec. 11

Published 1:30 am Thursday, December 11, 2025

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday December 10, 2025 Trump's tariff policies are inflating costs and relying on subsidies, repeating past mistakes in a cycle of economic missteps. Trump's Tariff Tango – A Comedy of Economic Errors It seems Donald Trump is once again waltzing through the economic landscape with the grace of a bull in a china shop. His recent declaration that the affordability crisis is a "hoax" concocted by Democrats is as believable as finding a unicorn grazing in Central Park. Let's break this down: Since Trump's ascension, tariffs have been slapped on a variety of agricultural products, raising costs across the board. These tariffs, paid by American taxpayers, have been a primary driver of the rising prices we see in grocery stores today. The irony? These very taxpayers are now funding the subsidies meant to bail out the farmers burdened by the increased costs of Trump’s own tariff policies. It’s a bit like setting your own house on fire and then boasting about your firefighting skills. News: U.S. eyes high tariffs on Canadian fertilizer, subsidies for farmers https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/us-politics/article-us-eyes-tariffs-canadian-fertilizer-subsidies-for-farmers/ Blaming the Biden administration and Democrats for this mess is another classic Trump move – deflect and distract. In reality, the need for hefty farmer subsidies stems from the trade chaos Trump himself initiated. And now, with the prospect of tariffs on Canadian potash, he's poised to repeat his earlier blunders. This would further inflate costs for American farmers, who rely heavily on affordable Canadian fertilizer. It's akin to shooting yourself in the foot and then complaining about the limp. Reader comments from a recent Globe and Mail piece highlight the absurdity of these policies. One astutely points out that imposing severe tariffs on Saskatchewan potash, a critical input for American agriculture, is "just about
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The Grinch that stole CNN, Netflix, Warner Bros., Paramount, SkydanceDiscovery, CNN, HBO, hostile, takeover, mergers, streaming, bid, President Donald J. Trump, Jared Kushner, Federal Trade Commission, Justioce Department antitrust division, DOJ
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