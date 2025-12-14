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Editorial cartoons for Sunday, Dec. 14

Published 1:30 am Sunday, December 14, 2025

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Holiday Air Travel, Transportation Security Administration, TSA, Santa Clause, reindeer, sleagh, scanner, crowded, missed flights, delayed, North Pole, hassles
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THis is an editorial cartoon by Michael de Adder . Michael de Adder was born in Moncton, New Brunswick. He studied art at Mount Allison University where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drawing and painting. He began his career working for The Coast, a Halifax-based alternative weekly, drawing a popular comic strip called Walterworld which lampooned the then-current mayor of Halifax, Walter Fitzgerald. This led to freelance jobs at The Chronicle-Herald and The Hill Times in Ottawa, Ontario. After freelancing for a few years, de Adder landed his first full time cartooning job at the Halifax Daily News. After the Daily News folded in 2008, he became the full-time freelance cartoonist at New Brunswick Publishing. He was let go for political views expressed through his work including a cartoon depicting U.S. President Donald Trump’s border policies. He now freelances for the Halifax Chronicle Herald, the Toronto Star, Ottawa Hill Times and Counterpoint in the USA. He has over a million readers per day and is considered the most read cartoonist in Canada. Michael de Adder has won numerous awards for his work, including seven Atlantic Journalism Awards plus a Gold Innovation Award for news animation in 2008. He won the Association of Editorial Cartoonists' 2002 Golden Spike Award for best editorial cartoon spiked by an editor and the Association of Canadian Cartoonists 2014 Townsend Award. The National Cartoonists Society for the Reuben Award has shortlisted him in the Editorial Cartooning category. He is a past president of the Association of Canadian Editorial Cartoonists and spent 10 years on the board of the Cartoonists Rights Network.
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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday December 6, 2025 Canada's anger towards Trump's America grows as tariffs and job losses strain the economic and diplomatic ties, urging Canadians to reassess their reliance on the U.S. North of Fury: Canada’s Breaking Point with Trump’s America In a nation where patience and politeness are cultural hallmarks, Canadians find themselves in the throes of an unusual and powerful emotion—anger. This deep-seated fury is directed squarely at Donald Trump’s America, where policies and rhetoric have left Canadians feeling not just slighted but outright attacked. The imposition of tariffs by the U.S. under Trump’s administration is not merely an economic maneuver. To Canadians, it feels like a betrayal from a trusted neighbour, an affront that strikes at the heart of their economic stability and national pride. The decision by many Canadians to boycott U.S. travel and goods is a clear indication of this anger—a collective shout that enough is enough. Analysis: Not the 51st state but a vassal state: What Donald Trump’s national security strategy envisions for Canada https://www.thestar.com/news/world/united-states/not-the-51st-state-but-a-vassal-state-what-donald-trumps-national-security-strategy-envisions/article_abe71b85-123c-4554-84b6-825d0dcb128f.html This anger is fuelled by real economic pain. Just this week, Algoma Steel announced significant job losses, a direct consequence of the tariffs and strained trade relations. The ripple effect of these policies threatens more Canadian livelihoods, deepening the sense of betrayal and urgency for change. Adding fuel to this fire is Trump’s modern-day application of the Monroe Doctrine, which historically asserted U.S. influence over the Western Hemisphere. In its current guise, this policy appears as a crude attempt to dominate and control, rather than protect and collaborate. Where once it may have been seen as a doctrine of hemisphe

A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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