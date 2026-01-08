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Editorial cartoons for Thursday, Jan. 8

Published 1:30 am Thursday, January 8, 2026

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January 7, 2026: Maduro Overthrown
Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday January 6, 2026 Trump’s intervention in Venezuela, driven by oil interests, risks regional instability and global geopolitical shifts. Opinion: The Ripple Effects of Trump's Venezuelan Gamble The recent U.S. intervention in Venezuela, led by President Trump, underscores a dangerous shift in American foreign policy. While Maduro's leadership, marred by electoral fraud and authoritarianism, required international attention, the motives and methods of the U.S. intervention raise significant concerns. News: 7 takeaways from Trump's incursion into Venezuela https://www.npr.org/2026/01/05/nx-s1-5666331/trump-politics-venezuela-republicans-democrats For Venezuelans, the removal of one dictator only to face an imperial puppet regime offers little solace. The promise of democracy is overshadowed by the reality of foreign control, driven more by oil interests than genuine reform. Cuba, heavily reliant on Venezuelan support, faces economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, South American nations worry about a revived "Donroe Doctrine," where U.S. influence extends aggressively across the region. Trump's eye on Colombia and Mexico as potential targets only heightens these fears. By focusing on Venezuela, the U.S. diverts attention from pressing global concerns, such as Russian aggression in Ukraine and China's ambitions in Taiwan. This move risks legitimizing similar actions by other powers, destabilizing the international order. Opinion: To Trump, on Venezuela: You Break It, You Own It https://www.nytimes.com/2026/01/03/opinion/venezuela-trump.html Trump's actions contradict his promises to end foreign entanglements, likely alienating his MAGA base. Domestically, Americans witness resources diverted from pressing needs like healthcare to fund foreign interventions. Internationally, trust in the U.S. erodes, as allies in Europe and the G7 question the reliability of American leadership under Trump. This
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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday January 7, 2026 Canada braces for economic and military challenges as Trump's aggressive policies strain U.S.-Canada relations. Preparing for an Unpredictable U.S. Under Trump The global landscape has shifted dramatically since Donald Trump's second inauguration, and the reverberations are being felt far beyond America's borders. Once a beacon of stability and leadership, the U.S. now stands at the centre of escalating tensions, fuelled by Trump's nationalist rhetoric and aggressive foreign policy. Old allies, particularly Canada, must grapple with the new reality of a U.S. that seems increasingly willing to put action to its provocative words. Trump's administration has engaged in multiple military operations, from bombing Iran's nuclear complexes to intervening in Venezuela. These actions have raised alarms about the U.S.'s willingness to bypass international norms and the rule of law, setting a dangerous precedent. The rhetoric of annexing Greenland and the strategic use of military force to secure resources highlight a shift from diplomacy to coercion. By undermining institutions like NATO and dismissing the importance of alliances, the Trump administration is isolating the U.S. on the global stage. The potential annexation of Greenland, a democracy and NATO member, exemplifies this disregard. Such actions risk making these institutions irrelevant, as allies question their value when the U.S. appears to act unilaterally. Trump's use of tariffs on Canadian goods—from autos to steel to lumber—has had a profound impact on the Canadian economy. These tariffs have led to layoffs and economic instability, effectively waging a trade war that, while not ending lives, is ending jobs. This economic force is a calculated move to exert pressure on Canada, reflecting a broader strategy of coercion. Opinion: We need to prepare for the possibility that the U.S. uses military coercion against Ca
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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