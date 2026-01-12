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Editorial cartoons for Monday, Jan. 12

Published 1:30 am Monday, January 12, 2026

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday January 9, 2026 Trump's aggressive domestic and international strategies suggest a deliberate destabilization plan with uncertain objectives. Trump's "Flood the Zone" Strategy: Predatory Moves with Unclear Ends The actions of President Trump and his administration in early 2026 paint a troubling picture of a nation and world in flux. With aggressive foreign policies and escalating domestic tensions, a pattern emerges suggesting a deliberate "flood the zone" strategy with predatory intent aimed at destabilization. The ultimate goal of this approach remains elusive, leaving many to speculate on the schemes yet to unfold. On the global stage, Trump's bold operation to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and audacious threats towards Greenland signal a shift from traditional diplomacy to a more confrontational posture. This aligns with the withdrawal from 66 UN agencies and international treaties, further isolating the U.S. and abandoning multilateralism. Such moves, under the banner of "America First" and "Make America Great Again," appear to prioritize unilateral power over collaborative progress. News: In Trump’s predatory world, Canada now swims in a shark tank https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/opinion/article-trump-predatory-world-canada-shark-tank/ Domestically, the deepening rift between federal and state governments, particularly with Democratic party governors like Mike Walz in Minnesota, Gavin Newsom in California, and JB Pritzker in Illinois, reflects an administration willing to exacerbate divisions. The tragic ICE shooting in Minneapolis and the deployment of thousands of federal agents in these states highlight a federal overreach that fuels unrest rather than quelling it. This strategy of relentless provocation may serve multiple purposes. Politically, it could aim to rally a base that thrives on narratives of strength and self-reliance. Strategically, it might
The Returns Window, New Year baby, 2026, , Trump muses, midterm, election, President Donald J. Trump, 3 more years, News paper, crying baby
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THis is an editorial cartoon by Michael de Adder . Michael de Adder was born in Moncton, New Brunswick. He studied art at Mount Allison University where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drawing and painting. He began his career working for The Coast, a Halifax-based alternative weekly, drawing a popular comic strip called Walterworld which lampooned the then-current mayor of Halifax, Walter Fitzgerald. This led to freelance jobs at The Chronicle-Herald and The Hill Times in Ottawa, Ontario. After freelancing for a few years, de Adder landed his first full time cartooning job at the Halifax Daily News. After the Daily News folded in 2008, he became the full-time freelance cartoonist at New Brunswick Publishing. He was let go for political views expressed through his work including a cartoon depicting U.S. President Donald Trump’s border policies. He now freelances for the Halifax Chronicle Herald, the Toronto Star, Ottawa Hill Times and Counterpoint in the USA. He has over a million readers per day and is considered the most read cartoonist in Canada. Michael de Adder has won numerous awards for his work, including seven Atlantic Journalism Awards plus a Gold Innovation Award for news animation in 2008. He won the Association of Editorial Cartoonists' 2002 Golden Spike Award for best editorial cartoon spiked by an editor and the Association of Canadian Cartoonists 2014 Townsend Award. The National Cartoonists Society for the Reuben Award has shortlisted him in the Editorial Cartooning category. He is a past president of the Association of Canadian Editorial Cartoonists and spent 10 years on the board of the Cartoonists Rights Network.
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