New pharmacy at Everett clinic site will aid patients

I applaud our local pharmacist Sovit Bista for opening Robin Hood Pharmacy at the Everett Optum main campus this month. He has stepped up to support our community at a time when profit-driven pharmaceutical corporations are callously closing “underperforming” pharmacies and creating pharmacy deserts (“New pharmacy to open on Everett Optum campus,” The Herald, Jan. 8).

As many of you know, we suffered the loss of our cherished pharmacy of 40 years at that location last year. Patients who are elderly, sick, or confused often find that the knowledge and reassuring manner of a pharmacist can help them address the health challenges they face. At Robin Hood Pharmacy, Optum patients need only walk a few steps to have their prescription or immunization needs met.

As a health care provider, I am keenly aware of the critical role pharmacies play in assisting us in caring for our patients, their families, and caregivers. Let’s support this pharmacy so it can be there for our community for another 40 years.

Melvyn Trenor, DDS

Langley