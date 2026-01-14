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Editorial cartoons for Wednesday, Jan. 14

Published 1:30 am Wednesday, January 14, 2026

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January 14, 2026: American Just itoonce
Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday January 10, 2026 The Trump administration's bold geopolitical strategies in Iran and Venezuela challenge international norms, creating global tensions and uncertain outcomes. A Tension-Filled Start to 2026 and the Uncertain Path Ahead The first full week of 2026 has unfolded with notable tension, driven by the Trump administration's evolving strategy to challenge international norms. This has been evident across multiple hemispheres, including bold moves in Venezuela, controversial actions in Greenland, and growing hostility with former NATO allies. The administration's retreat from U.N. treaties further underscores its departure from established international law. In the midst of this geopolitical upheaval, significant developments in Iran and Venezuela have captured global attention. Both nations, long under repressive regimes, are experiencing potential shifts that could lead to greater freedom and stability. However, these changes also reflect the intricate web of geopolitical interests and the unpredictable outcomes that accompany such transitions. News: Iran’s Supreme Leader Vows to ‘Not Back Down’ as Protests Swell https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-iran-news-protests-khamenei/ In Iran, widespread protests have erupted in response to economic hardship and political repression. Figures like Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi have galvanized public sentiment, highlighting a growing discontent with the theocratic regime. Similarly, in Venezuela, the U.S.-led mission to oust Maduro has disrupted a regime known for its alliances with Iran and proxies like Hezbollah. The strategic weakening of Iran's regional influence, particularly through its ties with Venezuela, represents a significant achievement for the Trump administration. Aligning with an "America First" strategy, these actions target networks perceived as threats to U.S. interests and allies, notably Israel. Yet, this
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