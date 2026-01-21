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Editorial cartoons for Wednesday, Jan. 21

Published 1:30 am Wednesday, January 21, 2026

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday January 20, 2026 Canada must align with Europe to oppose Trump's Greenland ambitions and protect its sovereignty. Arctic Ambitions: A Call for Canadian Vigilance and Solidarity In an era marked by geopolitical upheaval, the world finds itself grappling with a dual threat to international stability: Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine and the United States' audacious bid for Greenland under President Trump. While the former is a tragic and immediate crisis, the latter presents a potential shift in global power dynamics that demands our urgent attention. Trump's fixation on Greenland, cloaked in rhetoric about strategic necessity, has diverted attention from the pressing need to support Ukraine against Russian invasion. This distraction is not merely an inconvenience; it is a strategic maneuver that risks undermining the cohesion of NATO and destabilizing the Arctic region. News: Trump Has an Offramp on Greenland. He Doesn’t Seem to Want It https://www.nytimes.com/2026/01/19/us/politics/trump-greenland-nato.html The implications of allowing Trump to succeed in acquiring Greenland are profound. Just as the world fears that unchecked Russian expansion in Ukraine could embolden further territorial ambitions, so too must we consider the precedent that a successful U.S. acquisition of Greenland would set. The specter of a "Donroe Doctrine" looms large, hinting at a U.S. policy of territorial expansion that could potentially threaten other nations within its sphere of influence, including Canada. For Canada, this is not a distant hypothetical. As a nation sharing a vast border with the U.S., we must take these developments seriously. The possibility of American annexation ambitions extending northward cannot be dismissed. Thus, it is imperative for Canada to align itself with European allies in a coordinated response to this aggression. Europe's resolve to stand against Trump's Greenland ga
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