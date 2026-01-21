Practice radical love in MLK Jr.’s honor

Martin Luther King Jr. was a Christian minister with a message that transcended any one particular faith and brought people together across boundaries of race, religion, nationality and economic status. His was a message of values, commitment and action. I like to think of this as a religion that has no name, and that can be practiced anywhere people come together: churches, schools, workplaces and neighborhoods. The values are these three:

* Radical equality.

* Radical inclusion.

* Radical love.

When we live these values with commitment and action in every area of our lives, our world is transformed and beloved community is born. Thank you, Martin Luther King!

Jim Strickland

Marysville