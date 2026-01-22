The ‘president’ is not a well man

How pathetic!

How large must the hole be in one’s soul in order to drive a human being to publicly act so pathetically.

I just viewed the picture of our “President” smiling broadly as he accepted Marina Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize: mind you not awarded to him, but to her!

This follows on the public display of “fake amazement” at being awarded a fake made-up peace award from the FIFA president. A made-up award meant to appeal to his compulsive, deeply narcissistic personality disorder: an award to curry favor from “our dear leader.”

For someone who is so concerned about his image as a strong man, that he has to slather his bruised hand with make up, concealing his deteriorating health as he ages like all the rest of us, this is a deeply disturbing display of his true condition.

Then there is the presidential image yelling an expletive at a protester and flipping the person “the bird.” One can’t be anymore presidential.

When will the rest of this nation wake up, recognize and accept the fact that this person is not well!

What are you waiting for? For his aides to roll him out for a news conference in a wheel chair with drool running down his face and talking to no existent people in the room.

Meanwhile while the emperor fiddles, if you haven’t noticed, Rome is beginning to burn down!

Phil O’Loane

Arlington