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Editorial cartoons for Sunday, Jan. 25

Published 1:30 am Saturday, January 24, 2026

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday January 23, 2026 Trump's "Board of Peace" initiative, introduced as an alternative to the UN, raises concerns over its true intentions and potential for consolidating power. Trump's "Board of Peace" – A Farcical Power Play In what seems like a plot ripped from a 1960s James Bond film, former President Donald Trump has introduced the "Board of Peace," an initiative that purports to establish an alternative to the United Nations. With Trump at the helm indefinitely, this board is emblematic of his unconventional and often alarming approach to international relations. News: Trump rolls out his Board of Peace at the Davos forum, but many top US allies aren’t participating https://www.thespec.com/news/world/europe/trump-rolls-out-his-board-of-peace-at-the-davos-forum-but-many-top-us/article_a272aaa7-27b0-5281-9107-a0894be30431.html The irony of this initiative is stark. Trump's tenure has been marked by aggressive military posturing, such as the removal of Venezuela's leader and threats to annex Greenland. These actions have consistently undermined the post-World War II rules-based order. His domestic policies, including the immunity granted to ICE, further exemplify a dismissive attitude toward the rule of law. The Board of Peace demands a $1 billion entry fee from participants, with vague promises of humanitarian efforts. The lack of transparency and the centralization of power in Trump's hands raise serious concerns about his true intentions. This initiative is less about peace and more about consolidating influence and reshaping global governance in Trump's image. Further complicating matters is the Board's composition. While it includes countries like Saudi Arabia, Hungary, and Qatar, major allies such as the UK and France have declined to participate, citing concerns about undermining existing international systems. Russia and China, while courted, remain noncommittal, highlighting th

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