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Editorial cartoons for Monday, Jan. 26

Published 1:30 am Sunday, January 25, 2026

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday January 22, 2026 A Davos speech by Trump touted the U.S. as the "hottest economy," but critics argue it revealed a strategy undermining long-term prosperity through protectionism and institutional erosion. Bluster vs. Stability in Economic Rhetoric “The hottest economy.” That was the refrain — repeated, crowed, and brandished like a talisman — in a rambling Davos speech that mixed bluster with thin evidence and dangerous intent. For all the applause lines and chest‑thumping, what played out was not a statesman defending American strength but a showman using economic power as a cudgel. The New York Times’ Ben Casselman (Jan. 20, 2026) was right to note that, beneath the headline resilience of GDP and low unemployment, the administration’s actions are systematically hollowing out the institutions and norms that produce lasting prosperity: politicizing independent agencies, muzzling statistical agencies, starving research, weaponizing trade, and throttling immigration. Reader responses to that piece — from small exporters losing European customers to worry about global trust in U.S. debt — are not hysteria; they are real‑world reports of reputational and commercial damage. News: I was in the room when Trump addressed leaders in Davos. Here are my top takeaways https://www.cnbc.com/2026/01/21/donald-trump-davos-speech-greenland-tariffs-europe.html Yes, there’s relief that talk of seizing Greenland by force has been shelved. But that’s a small mercy next to the administration’s full‑court press of tariffs, public threats to executives, and opaque interventions in private deals. Tariff “protectionism” is promoted as national renewal, yet it raises costs for Americans, frays supply chains, drives foreign buyers away (as one reader’s European dealer bluntly reported), and hands advantages to well‑placed foreign rivals. The immediate optics of “the hottest eco
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