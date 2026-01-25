Vote yes for Everett schools bond, levy for strong schools, strong community

I have been a resident in the Everett School District for most of the past seven decades. My three brothers and I are graduates of Everett Public Schools and so are my three daughters. Every one of us deeply values the education that has led to our very successful and happy lives.

For eight years I served on the Everett School Board and as a result I know the critical importance that voter-approved levies and bonds have for the quality results including the 96 percent graduation rate being achieved by Everett schools. The quality of life in our community is enhanced by graduates who fill jobs in our economy and create positive citizenship in our community. I happily support the proposed levy and bond issues on the Feb. 10 ballot and urge all who desire high quality communities in greater Everett to vote yes for both the levy and bonds.

Ed Petersen

Everett