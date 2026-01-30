Is there a lesson in ‘Clockwork Orange’?
Published 1:30 am Friday, January 30, 2026
Years ago I read a book titled “A Clockwork Orange.” It is about a vicious homicidal criminal of the worst sort. “Little Alex,” as he
calls himself, having been sentenced to a long stretch in prison, becomes the subject of a governmental rehabilitation experiment. It is a pilot project, and if successful, can lead to a program of drastically suppressing a person’s criminal impulses so that felons can be released into society.
The government’s ultimate goal is to make room in the prisons for all the anticipated political prisoners.
Interesting story, I thought, but that could never really happen.
That was before we met Donald Trump and his Department of “Justice.”
Anything is possible.
Charles DeBruler
Everett