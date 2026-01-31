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Editorial cartoons for Saturday, Jan. 31

Published 1:30 am Saturday, January 31, 2026

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January 27, 2026: Alex Pretti Killing
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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday January 29, 2026 The Trump administration’s pattern of scandal escalation and de-escalation exploits short public memory, demanding sustained accountability efforts. Scandal Carousel: The Teflon Politics of Forgetfulnes From afar, the United States can look less like a steady republic and more like an endless reality show: scandal, spectacle, outrage — then forgetfulness. What appears as chaotic domestic politics is not merely dysfunction; it increasingly reads as a deliberate modus operandi. The recent Minneapolis ICE debacle — two people shot dead on American streets, captured on phones and broadcast across the globe — should be a turning point. Yet from this distance it risks joining a long parade of outrages that flare briefly before being eclipsed by the next provocation. News: Trump says 'we're going to de-escalate a little bit' amid Minneapolis shooting backlash https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-homan-mission-minneapolis-nicely-amid-shooting-backlash/story?id=129606002 Call it “Teflon” politics: a leadership style in which controversy sticks only long enough to dominate headlines, rarely long enough to produce durable consequences. The pattern repeats: escalate to seize attention, then retreat or repackage when accountability looms, while a steady stream of fresh provocations prevents public focus from concentrating long enough for institutions to act. The consequence is cumulative impunity — a mounting ledger of offences that exhausts both critics and the mechanisms meant to constrain power. Seen internationally, the pattern is both striking and concerning. Reports of clandestine plots involving Nicolás Maduro, theatrical maneuvers over Greenland and trade, repeated criticisms of NATO allies, speeches alienating international partners, hostility toward Canada, and inconsistent dealings with Iran highlight a troubling trajectory. Coupled with the earlier mishandli
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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