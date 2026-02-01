Snohomish High student urges voters’ support for district levies

I urge all Snohomish School District residents to vote yes on the upcoming school replacement levies.

As a junior at Snohomish High School, I see how school funding affects students’ learning every day. In computer science class, we rely on computers for all our work, but when the computers are slow or outdated, we end up waiting instead of learning.

The levies would help keep computers and other resources up to date, helping classrooms be more efficient and productive. The funds would also help support teachers, making their jobs easier and allowing them to provide students with what they need to succeed.

Education today comes with expectations, and it is hard for students to meet them without proper support. I hope voters will consider the impact these levies have on students and vote in support of them.

Ezekiel Marzolf

Snohomish