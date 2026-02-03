One man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night

Car parts scattered across the street after a single vehicle crash on Monday in the Meadowdale neighborhood of Lynnwood. (South County Fire)

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EVERETT — One man was critically injured as a result of a single-vehicle crash where the car caught on fire Monday night in Lynnwood.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Meadowdale neighborhood, according to a South County Fire social media post. Upon arrival, first responders found a man trapped inside a heavily damaged car that was on fire.

Fire crews extinguished the flames and extricated the man from the vehicle, the post said.

First responders transported the man to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The Lynnwood Police Department is investigating the crash.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan