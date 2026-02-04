Vote for Monroe schools bond and levy for needed improvements

I’ve seen a lot of folks toss out “facts” about the Monroe School District and try to use them as a reason not to support the Feb. 10 bond and levy. Yes, this school is a mix of in-district and out-of-district families. I don’t see this as a bad thing. Out-of-district families bring their state funds with them. They also support our community by spending money in our community while they are in town.

The district has spent money mitigating issues at the current campus due to the age of buildings. It will be necessary to continue this if we can’t pass the bond.

My children have attended four of the schools in our district, three of which are slated for funding from the bond to fix a range of issues. I’ve seen first-hand how much this is needed to create safe learning environments for students and staff.

Roughly 60 percent of the construction bond would go towards renovating the Wagner Center, while saving the historic auditorium and swift’s chimney and expanding it to be the new home of the Sky Valley Education Center.

Facility updates would also include special education spaces at Salem Woods, Frank Wagner, Maltby elementaries and Hidden River Middle School as well as early childhood education spaces at all elementary schools.

The districts existing athletic fields would also benefit from this bond.

The remaining would fund maintenance projects and enhancing the safety and security of our school buildings.

I attended a bond information meeting recently and was amazed to discover that Monroe is one of the lowest tax rates for school needs in the area; even passing this bond keeps us near the bottom of the tax rate.

There are amazing things happening in Monroe schools that most of the community is not aware off. Help support what makes us shine!

Join me in voting yes for the bond and levy and supporting our students, our families and our community with the safe learning spaces they need and deserve.

Alison Bradley

Monroe