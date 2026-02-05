Lakewood student walkout ends after man makes alleged threats

Anayah Ulrich holds a sign while standing on top of the Lakewood Crossing entrance sign during a student walkout and protest on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A driver puts a fist in the air while driving past a student walkout and protest on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jazmine Bustos, a sophomore at Lakewood High School, waves a Mexican flag during a student walkout and protest on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Students hold hands and look for friends as they retreat to a parking lot after a confrontation with a man during a student walkout and protest on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Students holds signs on the corner of 172nd Street Northeast and 27th Avenue Northeast during a student walkout and protest on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 in Lakewood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Alia Hueso, left to right, Asha Fofana, and Analia Castillo, sophomores at Lakewood High School, hold signs during a student walkout and protest on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A Taco Bell drink flies between a man and Heidi Swanson as he gets out of his car while yelling during a student walkout and protest on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 in Marysville, Washington.

Rayna Peacher, a senior at Lakewood High School, yells as she crosses 27th Avenue Northeast during a student walkout and protest on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

MARYSVILLE — A walkout from Lakewood High School and Lakewood Middle School students who were protesting increased immigration enforcement dispersed on Thursday after a man made threatening statements toward the protesters, according to students and parents.

The walkout drew about 100 students and took place near the Lakewood Crossing shopping center on the border of Marysville and Arlington. For about an hour, students peacefully protested by waving signs and chanting at the intersection of 172nd Street NE and 27th Avenue NE in Marysville.

Over an hour after the protest began, a man in a red car waiting at the intersection began shouting at the students protesting, according to Heather Felker, a parent who attended the walkout. He made a U-turn and returned to the intersection, this time in the right turn lane, closer to the students.

Some parents, who said they had attended the walkout to make sure it remained safe, stood between the children and the man’s car, which remained stopped in the right turn lane. A shouting match ensued. Felker said the man got out of his car and reached for his waist, making her worried that he had a gun.

After he exited the car, another parent, Heidi Swanson, went up to the car and told the man to leave. Someone threw a Taco Bell drink in between the two.

“Someone threw a cup at him as he was coming toward me. Whoever it was, thank you,” Swanson said. “It’s not the way to handle it, but they’re kids. Emotions are running really high.”

He then got back in the car, Swanson said. She said she tried to take a photo of him, but the man got angry.

“He said, ‘I have a gun, I will shoot you,’” Swanson said.

At that point, Swanson stepped back and the man drove away. Students moved away from the street toward the parking lot of a nearby Taco Bell.

“When I heard people shouting about how that guy was going to come back with a gun, I was scared,” said Aarav Karnik, a ninth grader at the protest. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Students and parents reported the incident to police. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

In an email sent by Lakewood School District Superintendent Erin Murphy to parents following the event, obtained by The Daily Herald, Murphy said that the district received a report of the interaction with a community member who may have had a weapon. According to Murphy, the district school resource officer contacted law enforcement, who shared that there was no evidence of a weapon. Police are continuing to investigate the matter, which they referred to as a “verbal altercation,” Murphy wrote.

In a news release on Thursday night, the Marysville Police Department wrote that a woman saw the man exit his vehicle after parking in the turn lane and began yelling at the children on the sidewalk. She intervened, according to police, telling the man to get back in his car. After the Taco Bell drink was thrown in their direction, the man threatened to shoot her, the woman told police. The woman said she did not see a gun but did feel threatened, according to the police department.

The man, who police said was 55 years old and lived in Arlington, told police that he shouted at the students, telling them they should be in school, according to the police department release. The man told police that students shouted profanities at him and called him a pedophile, at which point he turned his car around and confronted the protesters. After the cup was thrown in his direction, he told police that he said, “This is how people get shot,” and drove away to a nearby parking lot to call 911. Police wrote that they did not find any firearms on the man or in his vehicle.

The incident was documented by officers at the scene and will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office, which will determine whether charges will be filed in the case, the police department release read. The man was not booked into the Marysville municipal jail, records show.

The walkout took place amid a rise in student protests across the county related to Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions. The goal of Thursday’s walkout, organized by students via social media, was to spread the word about what they saw as immoral actions like increased deportations and the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

“That’s why we’re doing this, because it’s so near to us,” said Rayna Peacher, a senior at Lakewood High School. “There’s so many people who are ignorant, especially around here. I think that’s why we can cause a big difference.”

In a statement Thursday, Lakewood School District spokesperson Kristina Bowman said the walkout was not a school- or district-sponsored event, and that the district’s priorities are student safety and maintaining a continuity of education for its students.

“Our responsibility as a school is to ensure student safety and continuity of learning,” the district wrote in a message to families on Tuesday. “Class and instruction will continue as scheduled.”

The message said staff worked to support student safety and learning while students are on campus, and that staff would supervise students as far as campus boundaries allowed.

Some students said Thursday that they had received threatening messages and comments from others before the protest began. Bowman said those concerns were investigated and there were no verifiable threats.

Herald reporter Jenna Millikan and photographer Olivia Vanni contributed to this report.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.