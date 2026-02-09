Plan ahead before traveling to Super Bowl parade, officials say

EVERETT — Public officials are urging those planning to attend the Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle on Wednesday to use public transportation as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flood into the city.

After a dominant Seahawks team grabbed Seattle’s second-ever Super Bowl victory on Sunday, the city of Seattle announced that a parade would take place to celebrate the win on Wednesday. As the city expects between 750,000 and 1 million people to attend the parade — possibly higher than the population of the city itself — officials are recommending attendees take public transit to the event.

“An event like this is when public transit is as valuable as JSN [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] open in the end zone,” King County Metro General Manager Michelle Allison wrote in a press release Monday.

The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, traveling along 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle, beginning near Lumen Field and ending near Seattle Center.

To get fans to the parade on time, Sound Transit will operate an extra Sounder commuter train, bringing the morning’s total to five train trips departing from Everett Station, located at 3201 Smith Ave. in Everett. The first southbound train leaves the station at 6:15 a.m., and the final train leaves Everett Station at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Other ways to get into the city include bus connections that can bring travelers to Sound Transit’s Link light rail, which will run every six minutes throughout the day. Everett Transit and Community Transit buses can connect riders throughout Snohomish County with the light rail network. Community Transit offers an online trip planner to help people navigate the transit network: communitytransit.org/plan-my-trip.

Sound Transit wrote in a blog post that participants are encouraged to plan ahead when traveling to the parade. Large crowds are expected, so crowded trains, busy platforms and longer-than-usual travel times are possible, it wrote. Parking at rail locations is expected to fill up quickly, as are the Sounder trains operating later in the morning.

Unlucky Seahawks fans planning to commute to Seattle for work instead of the parade on Wednesday should also plan to leave early or consider working from home as trains are expected to be crowded, Sound Transit wrote.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.