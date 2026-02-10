Tensions flare during Lake Stevens student ICE protests

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EVERETT — A series of protests from Lake Stevens students over immigration enforcement resulted in a few incidents on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, more than 100 students from Cavelero Mid High School and Lake Stevens Middle School walked out of class in protest, according to Lake Stevens resident Nina Kim, who was in attendance.

As students walked to the corner of 91st Avenue East and Market Place, a “white car with a woman driving” at a slow speed pushed through the group of students in a crosswalk, hitting one of them, Kim said.

A video shared with The Herald by someone at the scene showed the car moving through the group of students, nudging one who kept their feet, and continuing on.

“She clearly had a red light and continued to drive through the intersection right into kids,” Kim said.

Lake Stevens resident, Tosha Edwards, whose eighth grader took part in the walkout, was present “out of an abundance of caution after hearing what happened to other walkout students at surrounding schools,” she said Monday.

The student hit by a car did not receive any medical attention, Edward wrote. “He told them he was fine and would be okay.”

On Thursday, Kim also attended a protest with around 150 Lake Stevens High School students, she said. They walked together — chanting and holding signs — to Lundeen Park at the north end of the lake.

Three students were counter-protesters, Lake Stevens Deputy Chief Dean Thomas said in an interview.

Jennifer Williamson’s 17-year-old son took part in the walkout, she wrote in a message. The students exchanged words and shouted obscenities, Williamson said.

One protester threw a water bottle at the group of three, but did not hit them, Thomas said.

Afterward, the protester ripped up the counter-protesters’ signs, he said.

Another incident involved Emily Elizabeth’s 18-year-old son, she said in an interview. Multiple students were throwing water bottles at cars.

“I saw some drivers who gave students middle fingers several times,” Kim said.

Elizabeth’s son attempted to stop the students from throwing bottles, she said. When he turned around, he got hit in the back of the head.

He attempted to throw a punch but missed, Elizabeth said. He was then hit in the face.

“He fell to the ground,” she said. “He has a big scratch on his face and his glasses broke. We had to get him new glasses.”

Thomas confirmed that a student was assaulted during the protest and police began asking him questions.

“He did not want to go any further with that because he admitted to being a partial instigator,” Thomas said.

A message from Lake Stevens High School principal Leslie Ivelia was sent to students and families after the walkout, stating the protest was “not sponsored or endorsed by Lake Stevens School District or Lake Stevens High School.”

Students who leave class are marked absent, Ivelia wrote. Students who do leave must check back in at the main office.

“We recognize that students may have strong opinions on a variety of issues and have First Amendment rights to express themselves in respectful ways that do not disrupt learning,” she said. “At the same time, our top priority remains maintaining a safe and productive learning environment for all students.”

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay