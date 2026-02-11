Edmonds issues moratorium on development in Deer Creek aquifer

EVERETT — The Edmonds City Council unanimously approved a moratorium on development near Deer Creek on Tuesday following code changes that have raised difficulties for processing permits.

In January, the council approved changes to its Critical Areas Ordinance to prohibit stormwater wells in the Deer Creek Critical Aquifer Recharge Area, which stretches from Deer Creek in Woodway to Highway 99 in south Edmonds. The change came after concerns from environmentalists that allowing stormwater wells could lead to Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, contaminating the area’s drinking water.

City staff said the new regulations effectively prohibit stormwater filtration, which they said is the only feasible method of stormwater filtration in the basin. As a result, the city would have a difficult time approving projects that require stormwater filtration. On Feb. 3, staff asked the council to consider a six-month moratorium on development.

“Without that, it’s going to be extremely difficult to go through the application process to know what — particularly in the case of stormwater — is allowed to be permitted, and what isn’t,” Planning and Development Director Mike Clugston said Tuesday. “That wastes staff time, but more importantly, wastes money from homeowners and applicants who want to do projects in that area.”

The six-month pause will allow time for the city to move forward with a PFAS study. Known as “forever chemicals” because they take centuries to break down, PFAS can cause serious health effects, including certain cancers, liver damage, and reproductive and developmental issues.

“I think we can all agree that we want the cleanest water for our community,” council member Chris Eck said. “A moratorium for six months is not great, however, it brings us a black-and-white process to make it crystal clear during this period of time that this is what is happening.”

On Tuesday, staff provided the council with more detail about the PFAS study. The $50,000 study would assess current levels of PFAS within stormwater in the Deer Creek aquifer, identify sources of PFAS and provide recommendations for protecting the area. Staff estimate the study will take 12 weeks to complete.

“I don’t think that’s going to be the end-all be-all of stormwater studies, but I think it will start to fill that gap of information, which we currently don’t have a heck of a lot of,” Clugston said. “There isn’t a lot of best available science out there, and I think this will start to contribute to that.”

Staff also presented a report from a consulting firm about how the code change could affect development in the Deer Creek Critical Aquifer Recharge Area. If the council ultimately decides after the PFAS study to keep prohibiting stormwater wells, the city will need to figure out how to move stormwater out of the area without infiltration. That would require $1.4 million in basin studies spanning two years, Public Works Director Andy Rheaume said.

Some council members were hesitant to issue a moratorium. Council President Michelle Dotsch said she would not support extending the moratorium beyond six months. Ultimately, the ordinance passed unanimously.

“We have a time issue where we need to keep digging to know what our right moves are, and I think that’s the simplest short term fix, and I feel like the (Growth Management Act) is supportive of us taking these measures when we need time to explore issues,” council member Vivian Olson said. “So that’s where I’m coming down on it, but I’m less confident in my choice than I usually am.”

The council will hold a required public hearing on the moratorium at the council’s March 3 meeting.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.