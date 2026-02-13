Snohomish boys come back, advance to district semis

Snohomish’s Grady Rohrich yells after beating Meadowdale on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep boys basketball roundup for Friday and Saturday (Feb. 13-14):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY

3A District 1 Tournament

No. 3 Snohomish 44, No. 6 Everett 42

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (16-7 overall) overcame a 36-23 deficit after three quarters by outscoring Everett 21-6 in the fourth. Grady Rohrich scored a team-high 18 points, while Hudson Smith tallied 10. Luke Davis added nine rebounds. Snohomish travels to Edmonds-Woodway H.S. for a 5 p.m. Tuesday winner-to-state game against Monroe.

Henry Selders led Everett (15-9) with 18 points. The Seagulls host Meadowdale 7 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out contest.

No. 2 Monroe 55, No. 7 Meadowdale 51

MONROE — Bearcats guard Isaiah Kiehl went off for 29 points, and a 16-0 first-quarter run was too much for the Mavericks to overcome. Dominic Castillo contributed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Next up for Monroe (18-3 overall) is a winner-to-state semifinal game against Snohomish, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Edmonds-Woodway H.S.

Noah Million and Hassan Motley each scored 15 for the Mavericks (17-7), who were without starter Marley Miller. Meadowdale will play at Everett 7 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out matchup.

No. 1 Edmonds-Woodway 54, No. 8 Mount Vernon 38

EDMONDS — Grant Williams scored a game-high 21 points as the Warriors (21-2) moved on to the tournament semifinals. Julian Gray added 12. E-W will host Shorewood 7 p.m. in a winner-to-state game.

No. 4 Shorewood 63, No. 5 Sedro-Woolley 45

SHORELINE — Shorewood (16-7) will face top-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Tuesday with a state tournament bid on the line.

2A District 1 Tournament

Lynden 61, Lakewood 46

MOUNT VERNON — Lakewood will face Squalicum 5:30 p.m. at Mount Vernon H.S. in a loser-out contest.

Squalicum 54, Archbishop Murphy 50

EVERETT — The Wildcats saw their season end at 11-11 overall.

Emerald Sound Tournament

No. 1 King’s 78, No. 5 University Prep 47

SHORELINE — The Knights earned a trip to the 1A state tournament, as well as a spot in the Feb. 20 conference championship game.

SATURDAY

4A District 1-2 Tournament (loser out)

No. 9 Bothell 74, No. 8 Jackson 68

MILL CREEK — The Timberwolves lost a close one at home to end their campaign at 10-10.

No. 6 Issaquah 79, No. 11 Arlington 58

ISSAQUAH — The Eagles (13-8) were eliminated in the opening round.

1B District 1-2-3 Tournament (loser out)

No. 8 Northwest Yeshiva 71, No. 9 Darrington 60

SEATTLE — Carter Snel dropped 20 points while Grady Stuvland added 15 as the Loggers (14-8) were eliminated.