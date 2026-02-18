Letter: Regulations on crypto kiosks are needed

Editor,

Cryptocurrency kiosks — often designed to look like bank ATMs — are increasingly common in Washington stores, but they are not FDIC-insured and are far less regulated. While they can be used legitimately, they have become a favored tool of scammers.

As an AARP Fraud Watch specialist, I have firsthand experience working with victims of tech-support, extortion, and government-impersonation scams who were instructed to deposit cash into crypto kiosks. Once digital currency is sent to a scammer, the transaction is irreversible and the money is nearly impossible to recover.

Older adults are especially vulnerable. In 2024, the FBI reported nearly 11,000 crypto-kiosk complaints nationwide, with losses exceeding $246 million, 85 percent involving adults age 60 and older.

That’s why AARP Washington strongly supports Senate Bill 5280, which would add commonsense protections such as transaction and fee limits, required receipts, and clear scam warnings. With roughly 1,000 crypto kiosks in our state, the risk is real and growing. Eighteen states have already acted; Washington should too.

The Senate has passed the legislation, which is now before the House. I urge readers to contact their state representatives and ask them to support SB 5280 to better protect Washington consumers, especially older adults, from financial exploitation.

Dan Maul

Oak Harbor