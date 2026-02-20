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Editorial cartoons for Friday, Feb. 20

Published 1:30 am Friday, February 20, 2026

February 20, 2026: The Pacifier
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February 20, 2026: The Pacifier
February 20, 2026: The Pacifier
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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