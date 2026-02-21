Letter: Lions were not involved in protest

Editor,

I am writing to clarify the circumstances surrounding a photograph published by the Whidbey News-Times in the January 3, 2026 “Year in Review” feature. The image showed participants at the June 2025 “No Kings” rally standing near a Coupeville Lions Club sign, which may have unintentionally implied a connection between the protest and the Coupeville Central Whidbey Lions Club.

In reality, the presence of the Lions Club sign had nothing to do with the rally or any other activities taking place that day. The Coupeville Lions Club routinely places American flags throughout downtown Coupeville on designated holidays, including Flag Day. As part of this long-standing tradition, two signs are always placed at the intersection of Highway 20 and Main Street — one facing northbound traffic and one facing southbound — to indicate that the Lions Club is responsible for the flag display.

On that particular day in June 2025, the signs were posted solely for Flag Day, as they are every year. The Whidbey News-Times photograph happened to capture protesters standing near one of these signs, but the proximity was coincidental. There was no relationship, endorsement, or involvement between the Coupeville Central Whidbey Lions Club and the “No Kings” rally.

It is also important to note that Lions Clubs are not political organizations. We do not take positions on political movements, protests, or candidates. Our mission is—and has always been—to serve our community through humanitarian projects, civic support, and volunteer service.

I hope this clarification helps ensure that the public record accurately reflects the purpose of the Lions Club’s activities and the context of the photograph.

Bobbi Lornson

Coupeville Lions Club