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Editorial cartoons for Sunday, Feb. 22

Published 1:30 am Sunday, February 22, 2026

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Two guys wondering how well Trump will age, President Donald J. Trump, graying, old, wrinkles, citizens aging, seniors, Americans concerned, worried, scared, scary, horrified, disturbed
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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